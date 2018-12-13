Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

2042 Frankfort Ave - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268103



*AVAILABLE 09/01/2020*

NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental. Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out and let's discuss!



Live like a local! From here you'll be able to walk to some of the most highly recommended restaurants and bars Louisville has to offer. Known for their incredible bourbon selection, you'll find The Silver Dollar and Bourbon Bistro are within 5-10 minutes, walking distance, from the house. If you're looking for something outside of the classic American cuisine, you are walking distance from many other fabulous options. Grape Leaf, Irish Rover, Osaka Sushi, Varanese, Volare, The Hub, El Mundo, North End Cafe, Vint Coffee, Please and Thank You and Caffe Classico are all fantastic places, just to name a few.

No Pets Allowed



