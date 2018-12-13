All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 15 2020

2042 Frankfort Ave

2042 Frankfort Avenue · (502) 938-2576
Location

2042 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206
Clifton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Property Id: 268103

*AVAILABLE 09/01/2020*

*AVAILABLE 09/01/2020*
NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental. Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out and let's discuss!

Live like a local! From here you'll be able to walk to some of the most highly recommended restaurants and bars Louisville has to offer. Known for their incredible bourbon selection, you'll find The Silver Dollar and Bourbon Bistro are within 5-10 minutes, walking distance, from the house. If you're looking for something outside of the classic American cuisine, you are walking distance from many other fabulous options. Grape Leaf, Irish Rover, Osaka Sushi, Varanese, Volare, The Hub, El Mundo, North End Cafe, Vint Coffee, Please and Thank You and Caffe Classico are all fantastic places, just to name a few.
Property Id 268103

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Frankfort Ave have any available units?
2042 Frankfort Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2042 Frankfort Ave have?
Some of 2042 Frankfort Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Frankfort Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Frankfort Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Frankfort Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2042 Frankfort Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 2042 Frankfort Ave offer parking?
No, 2042 Frankfort Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2042 Frankfort Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2042 Frankfort Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Frankfort Ave have a pool?
No, 2042 Frankfort Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Frankfort Ave have accessible units?
No, 2042 Frankfort Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Frankfort Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2042 Frankfort Ave has units with dishwashers.
