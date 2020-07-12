/
/
/
gainesway
180 Apartments for rent in Gainesway, Lexington, KY
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
26 Units Available
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3494 Sutherland Drive
3494 Sutherland Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
Nice townhouse in the Tates Creek Area!!! 3 bedroom with 2.5 bath great location with lots of shopping...
Results within 1 mile of Gainesway
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1427 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
12 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
938 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
22 Units Available
Triple Crown at Tates Creek
3501 Pimlico Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$615
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1014 sqft
Apartment community located on the edge of Tates Creek Golf Course. Recently renovated units come with ceiling fans, carpets and air conditioning. Playground, gym and dog park. Minutes from the University of Kentucky.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$659
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious closets, central air conditioning/heat, and kitchen appliances. Community amenities include gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee bar, and laundry facilities. Short-term leases available. Near Kirklevington Park and New Circle Rd.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1244 sqft
Your new home awaits at Tates Creek Crossing! Conveniently located just minutes from local shopping, restaurants, and recreation, these freshly updated apartments offer amenities for any lifestyle! Call today to schedule a tour and see for yourself
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1309 River Park Circle Unit A
1309 River Park Circle, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1792 sqft
$1095 / 4br /2 baths 1800ft2 - Spacious duplex - Property Id: 319109 Rare find 4-bedroom, two bath duplex near Tates Creek and Man O War.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
627 Sherard Circle
627 Sherard Circle, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome with 2. 5 baths, washer/dryer connections, all appliances, and centrally located just off Tates creek Road with easy access to Man-O-War or New Circle Road. Available for immediate occupancy
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 Aqueduct B
3230 Aqueduct Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Charming, 2 bed, 1 bath duplex w/ fenced yard - Property Id: 304484 Clean and remodeled side B of a duplex with new flooring and appliances, fresh paint and fenced yard. Won't last. Ready now. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
360 Redding Road
360 Redding Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$595
This bottom floor one bedroom, one bath apartment is located in desirable Lansdowne! This unit features kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove, dining area and patio area. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1179 Tatesbrook Drive
1179 Tatesbrook Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 BR, 1.5BA duplex available in the Tatesbrook Neighborhood. Tenants pay electric, gas, water, and trash. Pets allowed, full basement, call today for your private showing!
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
614 Sherard Circle
614 Sherard Circle, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome boasts a spacious living room and kitchen with eat in dining area. Living area features hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms. 2 car attached basement garage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
384 Redding
384 Redding Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
Remodeled complex inside and out. Unit upgrades include new flooring, paint, fixtures, appliances, cabinets, counter tops. Varies per unit. No pets allowed. Water, sewer, trash are included. Tenant pays electric.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
352 Redding Road
352 Redding Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$595
This top floor one bedroom, one bath apartment is located in desirable Lansdowne! This unit features kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove, dining area and patio area. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenant pays E,W,G.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
380 Redding
380 Redding Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
Remodeled complex inside and out. Unit upgrades include new flooring, paint, fixtures, appliances, cabinets, counter tops. Varies per unit. No pets allowed. Water, sewer, trash are included. Tenant pays electric.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
585 Rhodora Ridge
585 Rhodora Ridge, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1528 sqft
585 Rhodora Ridge Available 08/14/20 Over 1500 Square Feet! Court Location! - Beautiful two-story in poetic Emerson Woods! Welcome home to this three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath which offers you a living room with a ceiling fan and a wood burning
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
827 Malabu Dr
827 Malabu Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1450 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Spacious Duplex Unit - Property Id: 316259 This is a large 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Duplex in a great location in Lexington. This home features a nice open floor plan with updated flooring on the main level.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesway
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,044
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1434 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$932
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.