patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous updated home at end of cul-de-sac in Firebrook. Laminate and tile throughout first floor which also features 10 ft. ceilings. All new carpet and tile on 2nd floor. Brand new stainless steel appliances and granite in spacious kitchen. Second floor features a loft area at top of stairs, laundry, 3bedrooms, 2 full baths, and floored attic area. Great back yard with deck.