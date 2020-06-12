Apartment List
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bowling Green, KY

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
38 Units Available
Fairways at Hartland
850 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1327 sqft
Situated in desirable Hartland, next to Crosswinds Golf Course. Also minutes to Western Kentucky University. Apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios or decks in a pet-friendly community offering multiple amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Drake
726 Cumberland Trace Road, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1239 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Drake, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 28 at 02:12pm
$
4 Units Available
Royal Arms of Bowling Green
890 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Pet friendly one- to three-bedroom apartments near Western Kentucky University, Beech Bend Park, and Lost River Cave. Features community pool, laundry facilities, courtyard and clubhouse.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
357 Paige
357 Paige Ave, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1661 sqft
357 Paige Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Great neighborhood, pet friendly. (RLNE5832044)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2942 Smallhouse Road
2942 Smallhouse Rd, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
2942 Smallhouse Road - New Construction 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single-Family Home Hardwood Laminate Flooring Throughout Granite Counters Spacious Walk-In Closets Garden Tub in Master Bathroom Stainless Steel Appliances Attached 2-Car Garage **Move-In

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 Red Maple Street
710 Red Maple St, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
710 Red Maple Street Available 07/01/20 3BR 2BA home in Greystone subdivision - This 3BR 2BA home is ready to rent. It has an open floor plan and many extras.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Old Mill Rd
102 Old Mill Dr, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1600 sqft
3 BDRM 2 BA Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath home with garage right off Nashville road centrally located for anyone who works in Bowling Green. Call 270-202-7276 (press 1) for an appointment or apply online at kymanagement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1584 Cambridge Way
1584 Cambridge Way, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1560 sqft
1584 Cambridge Way Available 06/15/20 1584 Cambridge Way - Fantastic home near Indian Hills area of Bowling Green, KY. Briarwood School District. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a fenced backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Meridian Dr
600 Meridian Drive, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
$50 application which includes background check Pets are negotiable with a nonrefundable pet fee $10 monthly processing fee added to monthly rent Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
331 Macer Ave
331 Macer Ave, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
331 Macer Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage House - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances, fenced in back yard in a family oriented neighborhood. Pet Friendly! (RLNE3954606)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1257 Kentucky Street
1257 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY
1257 Kentucky Street Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH NEAR WKU CAMPUS - 4 bedroom 21/2 bath house located within walking distance to WKU! Tenants pay all utilities and we maintain the lawncare .

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
375 Paige Avenue
375 Paige Ave, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home is now available for rent! Features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, and a back yard that backs up to an empty field for added privacy! Rental Requirements: -1 Year

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
236 Hanover Court
236 Hanover Court, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1530 sqft
TowneHome Living w/2-Car Garage! Master Bedroom on main floor with Master Bath and Large Walk-in Closet...

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1212 Stubbins Street
1212 Stubbins Street, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split bedroom floor plan, recently painted, new floors being installed. Nice sized backyard and storage shed, close to WKU Campus in an older residential west side location. $40.

June 2020 Bowling Green Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bowling Green Rent Report. Bowling Green rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowling Green rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bowling Green Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bowling Green Rent Report. Bowling Green rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowling Green rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bowling Green rents increased over the past month

Bowling Green rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bowling Green stand at $569 for a one-bedroom apartment and $722 for a two-bedroom. Bowling Green's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bowling Green rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bowling Green, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bowling Green is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bowling Green's median two-bedroom rent of $722 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in Bowling Green.
    • While rents in Bowling Green fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bowling Green than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Bowling Green.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

