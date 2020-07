Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly on-site laundry

Discover your new home in our community! From our ideal location in Bowling Green, Kentucky to beautiful pet-friendly apartments with thoughtful amenities, The Enclave is an impressive community. Relax in our crystal-clear swimming pool, enjoy the convenience of our on-site laundry facilities, and allow our courteous, professional management and on-site maintenance to assist you with your every need.