6100 Long Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6100 Long Avenue

6100 Long Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6100 Long Ave, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable bungalow in Shawnee with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Laundry room on the main level with dining room and large living room. Additional 3rd bedroom above with hardwood floors. 1 car garage with plenty of storage space. Large corner lot. Pets welcome with a nonrefundable pet deposit. $35  application screening fee per adult. Home will be available after March 20th. Contact Anica to schedule a showing or for more information at 816-719-3300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

