6100 Long Avenue

Adorable bungalow in Shawnee with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Laundry room on the main level with dining room and large living room. Additional 3rd bedroom above with hardwood floors. 1 car garage with plenty of storage space. Large corner lot. Pets welcome with a nonrefundable pet deposit. $35 application screening fee per adult. Home will be available after March 20th. Contact Anica to schedule a showing or for more information at 816-719-3300.