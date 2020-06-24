Amenities

HUGE Shawnee home - 10512 W 70th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66203. Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Shawnee for rent near 75th between Switzer and Quivira. There is a 5th non-conforming bedroom on the sub level that can be used as a bedroom or office. Approximately 2300 sq ft of living space along with a huge non-finished basement that can be used as a play area or for storage. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home sits on over a half an acre and is one of the largest in the subdivision. Fully treed and fenced back yard with a large deck off the back of the home. Two car garage with openers. Newer windows, paint, flooring and carpet. Home is available May 1st possibly mid April. Rent is $1925/mo with a $1925 security deposit. Dogs allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet.



(RLNE4739253)