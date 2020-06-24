All apartments in Shawnee
10512 W 70th Terrace
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

10512 W 70th Terrace

10512 West 70th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10512 West 70th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66203

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
HUGE Shawnee home - 10512 W 70th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66203. Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Shawnee for rent near 75th between Switzer and Quivira. There is a 5th non-conforming bedroom on the sub level that can be used as a bedroom or office. Approximately 2300 sq ft of living space along with a huge non-finished basement that can be used as a play area or for storage. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home sits on over a half an acre and is one of the largest in the subdivision. Fully treed and fenced back yard with a large deck off the back of the home. Two car garage with openers. Newer windows, paint, flooring and carpet. Home is available May 1st possibly mid April. Rent is $1925/mo with a $1925 security deposit. Dogs allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet.

(RLNE4739253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 W 70th Terrace have any available units?
10512 W 70th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 10512 W 70th Terrace have?
Some of 10512 W 70th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 W 70th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10512 W 70th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 W 70th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10512 W 70th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10512 W 70th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10512 W 70th Terrace offers parking.
Does 10512 W 70th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 W 70th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 W 70th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10512 W 70th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10512 W 70th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10512 W 70th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 W 70th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10512 W 70th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
