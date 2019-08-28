5316 W 50TH

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This two bedroom one bathroom home is located in Roeland Park.
It features hardwood floors with the exception of the kitchen and the bathroom which over tile flooring, a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This home has an unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections.
The back yard is fenced.
Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.
This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.
