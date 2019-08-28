All apartments in Roeland Park
Find more places like 5316 W 50TH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
5316 W 50TH
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

5316 W 50TH

5316 W 50th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roeland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5316 W 50th Ter, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This two bedroom one bathroom home is located in Roeland Park.
It features hardwood floors with the exception of the kitchen and the bathroom which over tile flooring, a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This home has an unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections.
The back yard is fenced.
Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE5035864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 W 50TH have any available units?
5316 W 50TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5316 W 50TH have?
Some of 5316 W 50TH's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 W 50TH currently offering any rent specials?
5316 W 50TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 W 50TH pet-friendly?
Yes, 5316 W 50TH is pet friendly.
Does 5316 W 50TH offer parking?
No, 5316 W 50TH does not offer parking.
Does 5316 W 50TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 W 50TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 W 50TH have a pool?
No, 5316 W 50TH does not have a pool.
Does 5316 W 50TH have accessible units?
No, 5316 W 50TH does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 W 50TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5316 W 50TH has units with dishwashers.
Does 5316 W 50TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 5316 W 50TH does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Roeland Park 2 BedroomsRoeland Park Apartments with Balcony
Roeland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoeland Park Apartments with Parking
Roeland Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City