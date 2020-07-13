/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
216 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Roeland Park, KS
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
5010 JUNIPER
5010 Juniper Drive, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
5227 Catalina St.
5227 Catalina Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Charming Roeland Park 3 Bed & 2 Bath Available for July Move In! - CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree lined cul-de-sac in Roeland Park neighborhood. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Upstairs master bath includes jetted tub.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
5326 ASH DR.
5326 Ash Drive, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This two bedroom one bathroom house is located on a great block between Roe and Nall just north of 55th street.
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
5401 LINDEN
5401 Linden Street, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the heart of Roeland Park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
4415 W. 52ND TERRACE
4415 West 52nd Terrace, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - Located 2 blocks east of Roe and 52nd, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances with beautiful white cabinetry, bright open windows, a nice front porch and a 2 car
Results within 1 mile of Roeland Park
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Westwood
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,500
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Rosedale
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
University Plaza is just blocks away from KU Medical Center and short drive to The Country Club Plaza and Westport with all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Kansas City has to offer.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission
5639 Beverly Avenue
5639 Beverly Avenue, Mission, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
5639 Beverly Avenue Available 08/14/20 {5639} Spacious Updated Ranch + Two Separate Living Quarters + Fenced Yard! - This home has been converted into two separate, but accessible living quarters.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission
5436 Outlook Street
5436 Outlook Street, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
Home in Roeland Park! - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with an attached one car garage. Upon walking in the home you are in the living room that has an open concept flow into the dining and kitchen areas.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
4136 Adams St
4136 Adams Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
4136 Adams Fourplex - R1B Unit - Property Id: 309594 TOUR NOW! This apartment is located on the main level of a house. This intimate one bedroom and one full bathroom features beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
3921 Springfield Street
3921 Springfield Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1024 sqft
KU MED STUDENTS AND STAFF - ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL! Don't miss out on this roomy, newly remodeled bungalow, located in a great neighborhood only a quick walk to KU Med (for students and staff).
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
3908 Springfield St
3908 Springfield St, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
3908 Springfield is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse renting for $1,900 a month with a $1,900 security deposit. Location is just a few blocks from KU Med.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
2310 W 41st Avenue
2310 West 41st Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1652 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Large 1,652 sqft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just blocks from KU, Joe's KC Bar-B-Que and just a quick drive to the Plaza, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and Westport! Great HWY access as well.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairway
4115 West 62nd Terrace
4115 West 62nd Terrace, Fairway, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1050 sqft
Great Two Bed Ranch in Fairway KS - All updated with newer kitchen cabinets and appliances. Great Hardwoods throughout. Updated bathroom with a Large patio. Fenced yard. Great home in a Cul-de-sac street.
Results within 5 miles of Roeland Park
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
129 Units Available
Roanoke
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
39 Units Available
Crown Center
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
167 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
1 Unit Available
Hanover Place
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
152 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
11 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$681
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Roeland Park 2 BedroomsRoeland Park 3 BedroomsRoeland Park Apartments with BalconyRoeland Park Apartments with GarageRoeland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoeland Park Apartments with ParkingRoeland Park Apartments with Washer-DryerRoeland Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoeland Park Pet Friendly Places