Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

7828 Juniper Drive

7828 Juniper Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7828 Juniper Dr, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Just Turn Your Key and Move In! - 1 Car Garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Just turn your key and move in! Newer kitchen featuring granite countertops, updated flooring, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, entry way bench seating with storage, new windows & roof help keep utilities down! Large, fenced backyard and beautifully finished basement!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE4810225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7828 Juniper Drive have any available units?
7828 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7828 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 7828 Juniper Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7828 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7828 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7828 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7828 Juniper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7828 Juniper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7828 Juniper Drive offers parking.
Does 7828 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7828 Juniper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7828 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 7828 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7828 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 7828 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7828 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7828 Juniper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7828 Juniper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7828 Juniper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
