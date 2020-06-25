7828 Juniper Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Just Turn Your Key and Move In! - 1 Car Garage

Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Just turn your key and move in! Newer kitchen featuring granite countertops, updated flooring, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, entry way bench seating with storage, new windows & roof help keep utilities down! Large, fenced backyard and beautifully finished basement!



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



(RLNE4810225)