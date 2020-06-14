/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
124 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,415
844 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prairie Village
8 Units Available
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$824
802 sqft
Corinth Mission Valley is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prairie Village
5 Units Available
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,058
820 sqft
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kenilworth
13 Units Available
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$927
822 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Village
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Overland Park
69 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
114 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
959 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Village
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,148
796 sqft
Welcome to Sorrento, a luxurious, active adult rental community for persons age 55 and better.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Rosedale
9 Units Available
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$927
795 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
59 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,145
756 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$747
626 sqft
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Old Westport
36 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
751 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1095 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$686
750 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
17 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$994
819 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Roanoke
144 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
726 sqft
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
615 sqft
University Plaza is just blocks away from KU Medical Center and short drive to The Country Club Plaza and Westport with all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Kansas City has to offer.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,175
525 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
$
29 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
643 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
