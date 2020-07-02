All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park

11250 Glenwood Street · (316) 669-5881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS 66211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11250 Glenwood Street - Rent includes DirecTV and All Utilities! · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 11250 Glenwood Street · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11250 Glenwood Street - 2 Bedroom- Rent Includes DirecTV and All Utilities! · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 11250 Glenwood Street · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 665 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11250 Glenwood Street - 3 Bedroom- Includes DirecTV and All Utilities! · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
business center
courtyard
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid. Enjoy your free internet and DirecTV services as soon as you move in! Our apartments feature spacious living areas with wood-style plank flooring, fully-equipped kitchens with high-end appliances and granite countertops, generous storage space, and a washer/dryer in-unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Our furnished units also provide all of the necessary dishes, cookware, flatware, and utensils to cook a full meal!

For your convenience, Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park is proud to offer 24/7 concierge services as well as friendly on-site management and maintenance services. Enjoy our many upscale amenities including a business center, picnic area with BBQ grills, and complimentary coffee and tea bar. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $75
limit: 2
rent: $40-$50
restrictions: Follow local ordinances.
Dogs
fee: $75
rent: $40-$50
Cats
rent: $40
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park have any available units?
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park has 5 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park have?
Some of Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park currently offering any rent specials?
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park is pet friendly.
Does Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park offer parking?
Yes, Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park offers parking.
Does Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park have a pool?
No, Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park does not have a pool.
Does Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park have accessible units?
Yes, Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park has accessible units.
Does Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane
Overland Park, KS 66212
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway
Overland Park, KS 66207
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity