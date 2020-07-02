Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning furnished bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge fire pit gym parking bbq/grill internet access cats allowed accessible elevator business center courtyard guest parking lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid. Enjoy your free internet and DirecTV services as soon as you move in! Our apartments feature spacious living areas with wood-style plank flooring, fully-equipped kitchens with high-end appliances and granite countertops, generous storage space, and a washer/dryer in-unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Our furnished units also provide all of the necessary dishes, cookware, flatware, and utensils to cook a full meal!



For your convenience, Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park is proud to offer 24/7 concierge services as well as friendly on-site management and maintenance services. Enjoy our many upscale amenities including a business center, picnic area with BBQ grills, and complimentary coffee and tea bar. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park!