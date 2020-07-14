Madison at Overland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed carport hot tub

We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a beautiful setting with a full array of onsite amenities and services. We're within 1 mile of Highway K and Highway 364 and just 5 miles from Interstates 40/64 and 70, so you'll never be far from work, shopping, recreation, and entertainment.