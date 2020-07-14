All apartments in Overland Park
Madison at Overland Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Madison at Overland Park

13900 Newton Street · (913) 270-3259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13900 Newton Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3107 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,586

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$1,598

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0702 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,637

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1612 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. now

$1,637

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1612 sqft

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$1,667

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1612 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison at Overland Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
carport
hot tub
We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a beautiful setting with a full array of onsite amenities and services. We're within 1 mile of Highway K and Highway 364 and just 5 miles from Interstates 40/64 and 70, so you'll never be far from work, shopping, recreation, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: *Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds. **Service animals are not considered pets.
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Attached Garages: included in select leases, Detached Garages: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison at Overland Park have any available units?
Madison at Overland Park has 5 units available starting at $1,586 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison at Overland Park have?
Some of Madison at Overland Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison at Overland Park currently offering any rent specials?
Madison at Overland Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison at Overland Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison at Overland Park is pet friendly.
Does Madison at Overland Park offer parking?
Yes, Madison at Overland Park offers parking.
Does Madison at Overland Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison at Overland Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison at Overland Park have a pool?
Yes, Madison at Overland Park has a pool.
Does Madison at Overland Park have accessible units?
No, Madison at Overland Park does not have accessible units.
Does Madison at Overland Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison at Overland Park has units with dishwashers.
