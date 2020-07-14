Madison at Overland Park

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: *Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds. **Service animals are not considered pets.
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Attached Garages: included in select leases, Detached Garages: $75/month.