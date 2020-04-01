All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

9748 W 115th St

9748 West 115th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9748 West 115th Street, Overland Park, KS 66210
Shannon Valley Estates

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Blue Valley Home-SHOWING NOW!! - Schedule private self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1382822?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This spacious home is like living in a tree house w/natural beauty & awesome sunsets! Kitchen has great views equipped with granite countertops and gas range. Huge great room with decorative stone fireplace and corner wet bar. Wood-look tile graces the first floor and upstairs hallway-easy to clean & stunning! Master is huge with two over-sized walk-in closets!! Large secondary bedrooms. One of which has two huge walk in closets. Recently remodeled shower. Walkout finished basement has new carpet. Newer HVAC and Water Heater for maximum efficiency. 1 SMALL DOG allowed. This home is available for 13-14 month lease term only ending 5/31/21.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Preferably ONE SMALL DOG allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5626408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9748 W 115th St have any available units?
9748 W 115th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9748 W 115th St have?
Some of 9748 W 115th St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9748 W 115th St currently offering any rent specials?
9748 W 115th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9748 W 115th St pet-friendly?
No, 9748 W 115th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 9748 W 115th St offer parking?
Yes, 9748 W 115th St offers parking.
Does 9748 W 115th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9748 W 115th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9748 W 115th St have a pool?
No, 9748 W 115th St does not have a pool.
Does 9748 W 115th St have accessible units?
No, 9748 W 115th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9748 W 115th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9748 W 115th St does not have units with dishwashers.

