9500 Beverly Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 6:06 PM

9500 Beverly Drive

9500 Beverly St · No Longer Available
Location

9500 Beverly St, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you but will be available soon. This gorgeous home sits on a corner and has driveway access from the main and residential street. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The open floor plan flows effortlessly into the dining room with easy access to the front living area. The home also has a bonus room on the main floor with a wood burning fireplace, tons of shelf storage, and access to the back patio. The second floor contains all 5 spacious bedrooms, with a full hall bathroom that includes a jetted tub. The master suite has double closets for extra space, and a shower in the en suite bathroom. The laundry room is located in the finished basement along with a wet bar
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9500 Beverly Drive have any available units?
9500 Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9500 Beverly Drive have?
Some of 9500 Beverly Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9500 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9500 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9500 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9500 Beverly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9500 Beverly Drive offer parking?
No, 9500 Beverly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9500 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9500 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9500 Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 9500 Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9500 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 9500 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9500 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9500 Beverly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

