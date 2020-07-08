All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

9434 Riggs St

9434 Riggs Street · No Longer Available
Location

9434 Riggs Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Johnson Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath, centrally located duplex is maintenance free living in Overland Park. The main living room opens to a dining area with vaulted ceilings and just a few steps up to two very large bedrooms with ample closet space. The extra deep one-car attached garage also has an additional large sub-basement for storage and laundry area. Call this one of a kind duplex your next home and enjoy the convenience of the location and the perks of the Shawnee Mission South High School boundaries. Call KPMAdvantage for a showing today, (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9434 Riggs St have any available units?
9434 Riggs St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9434 Riggs St have?
Some of 9434 Riggs St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9434 Riggs St currently offering any rent specials?
9434 Riggs St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9434 Riggs St pet-friendly?
No, 9434 Riggs St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 9434 Riggs St offer parking?
Yes, 9434 Riggs St offers parking.
Does 9434 Riggs St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9434 Riggs St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9434 Riggs St have a pool?
No, 9434 Riggs St does not have a pool.
Does 9434 Riggs St have accessible units?
No, 9434 Riggs St does not have accessible units.
Does 9434 Riggs St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9434 Riggs St has units with dishwashers.

