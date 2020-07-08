9434 Riggs St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath, centrally located duplex is maintenance free living in Overland Park. The main living room opens to a dining area with vaulted ceilings and just a few steps up to two very large bedrooms with ample closet space. The extra deep one-car attached garage also has an additional large sub-basement for storage and laundry area. Call this one of a kind duplex your next home and enjoy the convenience of the location and the perks of the Shawnee Mission South High School boundaries. Call KPMAdvantage for a showing today, (913) 777-1302.