Overland Park, KS
9415 Ballentine Street
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:09 PM

9415 Ballentine Street

9415 Ballentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

9415 Ballentine Street, Overland Park, KS 66214
Southdale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/871900?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Two-bedroom duplex located in a convenient location, in Overland Park, KS. Just minutes away from Oak Park Mall and highway access. Neutral wall coloring throughout unit. White-colored cabinets and tile flooring in the kitchen. Walking down the carpeted stairs, you enter into the wooden-paneled basement. The basement is carpeted and has a large open area, great for entertainment!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 Ballentine Street have any available units?
9415 Ballentine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 9415 Ballentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
9415 Ballentine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 Ballentine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9415 Ballentine Street is pet friendly.
Does 9415 Ballentine Street offer parking?
Yes, 9415 Ballentine Street offers parking.
Does 9415 Ballentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9415 Ballentine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 Ballentine Street have a pool?
No, 9415 Ballentine Street does not have a pool.
Does 9415 Ballentine Street have accessible units?
No, 9415 Ballentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 Ballentine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9415 Ballentine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9415 Ballentine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9415 Ballentine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

