All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 9305 West 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9305 West 83rd Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:44 PM

9305 West 83rd Street

9305 West 83rd Street · (913) 213-1455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9305 West 83rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Elmhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enter from front/side unit door into your remodeled oasis. The open living room, dining room, kitchen comb is great for entertaining or single/family day to day living. With wood laminate floors throughout main level! Don't miss the brand new kitchen with updated appliances AND soft close cabinet drawers AND the lazy susan built in in the corner. 2 spacious bedrooms on main floor and the hall bath. Downstairs you have a 2nd family room, with sliding door to front patio area, and the 3rd bedroom. Basement level also has laundry room with Washer and Dryer PROVIDED and a half bath for convenience. One car attached garaged as well.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 West 83rd Street have any available units?
9305 West 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9305 West 83rd Street have?
Some of 9305 West 83rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9305 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
9305 West 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9305 West 83rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 9305 West 83rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 9305 West 83rd Street does offer parking.
Does 9305 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9305 West 83rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 West 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 9305 West 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 9305 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 9305 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9305 West 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9305 West 83rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66202
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Waterford Place
11220 West 108th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity