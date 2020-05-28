All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated April 22 2019 at 8:54 PM

9247 Switzer Road

9247 Switzer St · No Longer Available
Location

9247 Switzer St, Overland Park, KS 66212
Moody Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Chef & entertainers dream kitchen in prime location! Huge work island, ample cabinets/pantry with roll-out shelves, vaulted ceilings, loads of windows for natural light, and backyard access. Space is large enough for big gatherings with counter bar space & eat-in area. Updates on all floors. Main floor offers 3 large bedrooms, master with bathroom access & walk-in closet!Lower level with second living space and additional full bath.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9247 Switzer Road have any available units?
9247 Switzer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 9247 Switzer Road currently offering any rent specials?
9247 Switzer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9247 Switzer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9247 Switzer Road is pet friendly.
Does 9247 Switzer Road offer parking?
No, 9247 Switzer Road does not offer parking.
Does 9247 Switzer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9247 Switzer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9247 Switzer Road have a pool?
No, 9247 Switzer Road does not have a pool.
Does 9247 Switzer Road have accessible units?
No, 9247 Switzer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9247 Switzer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9247 Switzer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9247 Switzer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9247 Switzer Road does not have units with air conditioning.
