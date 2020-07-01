All apartments in Overland Park
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9164 W 78th Ter
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

9164 W 78th Ter

9164 West 78th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9164 West 78th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66204
Timberland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HUGE Newly Remodeled North Overland Park Duplex-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1116991?source=marketing
Please visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!! Over 2000 sqft of living space. Two Story 4 bedroom just remodeled duplex in North Johnson County. Nice large kitchen and living room with decorative fireplace. Deck off the kitchen, unit has a 1 car garage with opener. The spacious second floor features a master bedroom with on-suite and walk-in closet. Lower Level walks out to patio in back yard and consists of a family room, and bedroom number 4. New waterproof LVT Flooring throughout. New counters, paint, tile and vanities, siding, windows, garage and entry doors, A/C unit. Don't miss out on this one. Home is on cul-de-sac next to a park!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5252995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9164 W 78th Ter have any available units?
9164 W 78th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9164 W 78th Ter have?
Some of 9164 W 78th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9164 W 78th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
9164 W 78th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9164 W 78th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 9164 W 78th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 9164 W 78th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 9164 W 78th Ter offers parking.
Does 9164 W 78th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9164 W 78th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9164 W 78th Ter have a pool?
No, 9164 W 78th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 9164 W 78th Ter have accessible units?
No, 9164 W 78th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 9164 W 78th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 9164 W 78th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

