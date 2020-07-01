9164 W 78th Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HUGE Newly Remodeled North Overland Park Duplex-Showing NOW!!

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1116991?source=marketing

Please visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!! Over 2000 sqft of living space. Two Story 4 bedroom just remodeled duplex in North Johnson County. Nice large kitchen and living room with decorative fireplace. Deck off the kitchen, unit has a 1 car garage with opener. The spacious second floor features a master bedroom with on-suite and walk-in closet. Lower Level walks out to patio in back yard and consists of a family room, and bedroom number 4. New waterproof LVT Flooring throughout. New counters, paint, tile and vanities, siding, windows, garage and entry doors, A/C unit. Don't miss out on this one. Home is on cul-de-sac next to a park!



12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18.



