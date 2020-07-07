All apartments in Overland Park
9102 West 81st Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9102 West 81st Terrace

9102 West 81st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9102 West 81st Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66204
Grantoch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Large 5 bedroom home for Lease! Updated kitchen with bar, island, and pantry. Beautiful hardwoods, plus an incredible 17x16 deck! Hardwoods in all 5 bedrooms. 3 updated bathrooms. Huge 25x21 Garage with laundry room & half bath! Awesome basement for a man cave!

Apply now at www.pathlightpropertymgt !

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9102 West 81st Terrace have any available units?
9102 West 81st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9102 West 81st Terrace have?
Some of 9102 West 81st Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9102 West 81st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9102 West 81st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9102 West 81st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9102 West 81st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9102 West 81st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9102 West 81st Terrace offers parking.
Does 9102 West 81st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9102 West 81st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9102 West 81st Terrace have a pool?
No, 9102 West 81st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9102 West 81st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9102 West 81st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9102 West 81st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9102 West 81st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

