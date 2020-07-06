Amenities
9048 W 83rd Ter - Property Id: 262520
Recently renovated 2 bed, 1.5 bath duplex in Overland Park! This home comes with new flooring and interior paint throughout, new stainless kitchen appliances, new roof, a one car garage and an unfinished basement! Home has two spacious bedrooms and full bath upstairs. The main level includes galley style kitchen, dining room, living room with stone fireplace and 1 car garage. Need storage, use the extra
huge unfinished basement for storage or projects! Schedule a quarantine friendly self showing today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262520
No Dogs Allowed
