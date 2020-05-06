9011 W 105th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage carpet

{9011} Wycliff Estates + Open Floor Plan + Hardwood Floors + Two Living Spaces + Fenced Yard - Charming Overland Park Home! Great Highway access!



Hardwoods and tile throughout- no carpet!



Main level features spacious living room, formal dining room with vaulted ceilings, large eat in kitchen with all appliances included!



Garage level offers second living area with brick fireplace, wetbar and half bath! Unfinished sub basement for additional storage



Large master suite with his and her closets and en suite bathroom. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs! Hall bath with large vanity and shower over tub!



Fenced yard. Two car garage



Pet Friendly. Sorry, no roommates.



Brookridge Elementary

Indian Woods Middle

Shawnee Mission South High



(RLNE5000365)