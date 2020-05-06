All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

9011 W 105th Street

9011 West 105th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9011 West 105th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
{9011} Wycliff Estates + Open Floor Plan + Hardwood Floors + Two Living Spaces + Fenced Yard - Charming Overland Park Home! Great Highway access!

Hardwoods and tile throughout- no carpet!

Main level features spacious living room, formal dining room with vaulted ceilings, large eat in kitchen with all appliances included!

Garage level offers second living area with brick fireplace, wetbar and half bath! Unfinished sub basement for additional storage

Large master suite with his and her closets and en suite bathroom. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs! Hall bath with large vanity and shower over tub!

Fenced yard. Two car garage

Pet Friendly. Sorry, no roommates.

Brookridge Elementary
Indian Woods Middle
Shawnee Mission South High

(RLNE5000365)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9011 W 105th Street have any available units?
9011 W 105th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9011 W 105th Street have?
Some of 9011 W 105th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9011 W 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9011 W 105th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 W 105th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9011 W 105th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9011 W 105th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9011 W 105th Street offers parking.
Does 9011 W 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9011 W 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 W 105th Street have a pool?
No, 9011 W 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9011 W 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 9011 W 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9011 W 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9011 W 105th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
