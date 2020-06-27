8540 England St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LEASE PENDING!! - Schedule here:

https://renter.rently.com/properties/934065?source=marketing

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Cute Overland Park home tucked away in the quiet and lovely Elmhurst Neighborhood. Centrally located near 87th and Antioch. 1 bedroom/1 Bath home with non-conforming potential 2nd bedroom. Huge unfenced yard equipped with a dog run and metal shed for storage. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Stackable washer and dryer for your convenience! Sits within walking distance of the Johnson County Library short drive to Strang Park which has a lovely half mile walking trail, basketball court, and playground. Schedule a self guided tour today, this one won't last long!!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



(RLNE4980832)