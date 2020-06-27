All apartments in Overland Park
8540 England St
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

8540 England St

8540 England Street · No Longer Available
Location

8540 England Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Elmhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING!! - Schedule here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/934065?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Cute Overland Park home tucked away in the quiet and lovely Elmhurst Neighborhood. Centrally located near 87th and Antioch. 1 bedroom/1 Bath home with non-conforming potential 2nd bedroom. Huge unfenced yard equipped with a dog run and metal shed for storage. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Stackable washer and dryer for your convenience! Sits within walking distance of the Johnson County Library short drive to Strang Park which has a lovely half mile walking trail, basketball court, and playground. Schedule a self guided tour today, this one won't last long!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4980832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8540 England St have any available units?
8540 England St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8540 England St have?
Some of 8540 England St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8540 England St currently offering any rent specials?
8540 England St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8540 England St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8540 England St is pet friendly.
Does 8540 England St offer parking?
Yes, 8540 England St offers parking.
Does 8540 England St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8540 England St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8540 England St have a pool?
No, 8540 England St does not have a pool.
Does 8540 England St have accessible units?
No, 8540 England St does not have accessible units.
Does 8540 England St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8540 England St has units with dishwashers.
