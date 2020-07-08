All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:55 PM

8503 West 156th Terrace

8503 West 156th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8503 West 156th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful Spacious 5 Bedroom Home in Kingsridge! This home has been completely updated. Kitchen is has updated floors, backsplash, cabinets, and granite! Updated lighting, fixtures, and more. Fantastic yard and great deck. Lower lever has family room with bar, decorative fireplace, and full bathroom. Sub basement is also finished for great man-cave, playroom, or craft room! This is a must see.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 West 156th Terrace have any available units?
8503 West 156th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8503 West 156th Terrace have?
Some of 8503 West 156th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 West 156th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8503 West 156th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 West 156th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8503 West 156th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8503 West 156th Terrace offer parking?
No, 8503 West 156th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8503 West 156th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8503 West 156th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 West 156th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8503 West 156th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8503 West 156th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8503 West 156th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 West 156th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8503 West 156th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

