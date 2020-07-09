All apartments in Overland Park
8442 Grandview Lane

8442 Grandview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8442 Grandview Lane, Overland Park, KS 66212
Elmhurst

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce6b995050 ---- This home has hardwood floors, a remodeled bathroom, upgraded fixtures, and a private fenced side and back yard. Entering you will find a nice-sized living room with large windows that provide for lots of natural light. Moving forward you will enter the kitchen with all appliances included, breakfast nook, and access to the side yard. Down the hall you will find a newly remodeled and tiled bathroom with full tub and newer fixtures. Two large bedrooms, both with hardwood floors and new lighting, complete the main level tour. This home offers an enormous, clean and dry unfinished basement, newly braced, with tons of storage space &ndash; washer and dryer hook-ups are also located here. Close to shopping, entertainment, highways, and home to the highly rated Shawnee Mission schools, you won&rsquo;t to pass this rental up! Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing. https://www.33rdcompanykansascity.com/pdf/screening-guidlines.pdf Available: August 5, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500.00 Pet Deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Front lawn care Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. &copy; 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8442 Grandview Lane have any available units?
8442 Grandview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8442 Grandview Lane have?
Some of 8442 Grandview Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8442 Grandview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8442 Grandview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8442 Grandview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8442 Grandview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8442 Grandview Lane offer parking?
No, 8442 Grandview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8442 Grandview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8442 Grandview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8442 Grandview Lane have a pool?
No, 8442 Grandview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8442 Grandview Lane have accessible units?
No, 8442 Grandview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8442 Grandview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8442 Grandview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

