8442 Grandview Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce6b995050 ---- This home has hardwood floors, a remodeled bathroom, upgraded fixtures, and a private fenced side and back yard. Entering you will find a nice-sized living room with large windows that provide for lots of natural light. Moving forward you will enter the kitchen with all appliances included, breakfast nook, and access to the side yard. Down the hall you will find a newly remodeled and tiled bathroom with full tub and newer fixtures. Two large bedrooms, both with hardwood floors and new lighting, complete the main level tour. This home offers an enormous, clean and dry unfinished basement, newly braced, with tons of storage space – washer and dryer hook-ups are also located here. Close to shopping, entertainment, highways, and home to the highly rated Shawnee Mission schools, you won’t to pass this rental up! Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing. https://www.33rdcompanykansascity.com/pdf/screening-guidlines.pdf Available: August 5, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500.00 Pet Deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Front lawn care Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.