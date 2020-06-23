8405 W 119th Terr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

- Immaculate 1/2 Duplex in great Overland Park location close to shopping, restaurants and highway access. Hardwood floors in family room, amazing stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling. Updated eat in kitchen with tile floors, granite tile countertops, and glass tile back splash. Spacious master suite, double vanities in master bathroom, separate shower and tub. Large second and third bedrooms. Unfinished basement great for storage. Fenced yard! Rent is $1695/month with $1695 deposit. Small dogs accepted with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/month in rent per dog. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8. NO APPLICATION FEE!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4578835)