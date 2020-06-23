All apartments in Overland Park
8405 W 119th Terr
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

8405 W 119th Terr

8405 W 119th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

8405 W 119th Ter, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
- Immaculate 1/2 Duplex in great Overland Park location close to shopping, restaurants and highway access. Hardwood floors in family room, amazing stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling. Updated eat in kitchen with tile floors, granite tile countertops, and glass tile back splash. Spacious master suite, double vanities in master bathroom, separate shower and tub. Large second and third bedrooms. Unfinished basement great for storage. Fenced yard! Rent is $1695/month with $1695 deposit. Small dogs accepted with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/month in rent per dog. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8. NO APPLICATION FEE!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4578835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 W 119th Terr have any available units?
8405 W 119th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8405 W 119th Terr have?
Some of 8405 W 119th Terr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 W 119th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
8405 W 119th Terr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 W 119th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8405 W 119th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 8405 W 119th Terr offer parking?
No, 8405 W 119th Terr does not offer parking.
Does 8405 W 119th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 W 119th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 W 119th Terr have a pool?
No, 8405 W 119th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 8405 W 119th Terr have accessible units?
No, 8405 W 119th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 W 119th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8405 W 119th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
