8322 Broadmoor St Available 04/01/19 - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch home in Overland Park near 83rd and Metcalf. Approximately 1300 sq ft of living space with hardwood floors throughout. Master with private bath. Large kitchen with sitting area. Family room with built ins. Fenced in back yard with a large patio and huge trees. Washer/dryer included, Two car attached garage with remotes. Rent is $1550 with a $1550 security deposit. Home is available April 1st 2019. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee along with an additional $25/mo per pet. We do not accept section 8.



(RLNE4716366)