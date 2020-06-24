All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8322 Broadmoor St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8322 Broadmoor St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8322 Broadmoor St

8322 Broadmoor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8322 Broadmoor Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Broadmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8322 Broadmoor St Available 04/01/19 - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch home in Overland Park near 83rd and Metcalf. Approximately 1300 sq ft of living space with hardwood floors throughout. Master with private bath. Large kitchen with sitting area. Family room with built ins. Fenced in back yard with a large patio and huge trees. Washer/dryer included, Two car attached garage with remotes. Rent is $1550 with a $1550 security deposit. Home is available April 1st 2019. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee along with an additional $25/mo per pet. We do not accept section 8.

(RLNE4716366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8322 Broadmoor St have any available units?
8322 Broadmoor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8322 Broadmoor St have?
Some of 8322 Broadmoor St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8322 Broadmoor St currently offering any rent specials?
8322 Broadmoor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8322 Broadmoor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8322 Broadmoor St is pet friendly.
Does 8322 Broadmoor St offer parking?
Yes, 8322 Broadmoor St offers parking.
Does 8322 Broadmoor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8322 Broadmoor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8322 Broadmoor St have a pool?
No, 8322 Broadmoor St does not have a pool.
Does 8322 Broadmoor St have accessible units?
No, 8322 Broadmoor St does not have accessible units.
Does 8322 Broadmoor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8322 Broadmoor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln
Overland Park, KS 66213
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Princeton Court
9550 West 87th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City