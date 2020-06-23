8101 West 85th South

Amenities

Another Great Listing From Faisal and Renters Warehouse! This home has a great layout with living room, kitchen both bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Down the spiral stairs to the finished basement that has a large family room and the NON-Conforming 3rd bedroom. Attached garage makes it easy access to the home. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Sorry no pets.