All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 7942 Newton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7942 Newton St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

7942 Newton St

7942 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7942 Newton Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Historic Overland Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another great listing from Oscar and Renters Warehouse.This beautiful Overland Park Town Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a large living room.New carpet all around and fresh interior paint. Centrely located near down town Overland Park KS, big fenced in back yard..Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pet's negotiable with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7942 Newton St have any available units?
7942 Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 7942 Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
7942 Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7942 Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7942 Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 7942 Newton St offer parking?
No, 7942 Newton St does not offer parking.
Does 7942 Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7942 Newton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7942 Newton St have a pool?
No, 7942 Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 7942 Newton St have accessible units?
No, 7942 Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 7942 Newton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7942 Newton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7942 Newton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7942 Newton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street
Overland Park, KS 66214

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconiesOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blue Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City