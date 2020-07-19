7942 Newton St

Amenities

Another great listing from Oscar and Renters Warehouse.This beautiful Overland Park Town Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a large living room.New carpet all around and fresh interior paint. Centrely located near down town Overland Park KS, big fenced in back yard..Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pet's negotiable with additional deposit.