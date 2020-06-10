7910 W. 85TH STREET

Amenities
2+ Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Overland Park - This 2+ bedroom home is located in Overland Park.
It has a large living room and both bathrooms have been updated with tiled shower walls and floors.
The kitchen is furnished with a stove, oven, refrigerator, portable dishwasher (not maintained), and microwave (not maintained). There is a bonus room that would make a great office or play room.
The back yard is fenced and has a storage shed and patio area.
This home does not offer a basement.
This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 50lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.
For more information or to get a full list of all of our vacant homes, please visit our website at www.sederson.com.
(RLNE2512148)