Overland Park, KS
7910 W. 85TH STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7910 W. 85TH STREET

7910 West 85th Street · (816) 531-2555
Location

7910 West 85th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Santa Fe Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7910 W. 85TH STREET · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2+ Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Overland Park - This 2+ bedroom home is located in Overland Park.
It has a large living room and both bathrooms have been updated with tiled shower walls and floors.
The kitchen is furnished with a stove, oven, refrigerator, portable dishwasher (not maintained), and microwave (not maintained). There is a bonus room that would make a great office or play room.
The back yard is fenced and has a storage shed and patio area.
This home does not offer a basement.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 50lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For more information or to get a full list of all of our vacant homes, please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE2512148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 W. 85TH STREET have any available units?
7910 W. 85TH STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7910 W. 85TH STREET have?
Some of 7910 W. 85TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 W. 85TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7910 W. 85TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 W. 85TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7910 W. 85TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7910 W. 85TH STREET offer parking?
No, 7910 W. 85TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7910 W. 85TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 W. 85TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 W. 85TH STREET have a pool?
No, 7910 W. 85TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7910 W. 85TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 7910 W. 85TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 W. 85TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7910 W. 85TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
