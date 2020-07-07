All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 7834 Eby Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7834 Eby Lane
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

7834 Eby Lane

7834 Eby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7834 Eby Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66204
Timberland Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully renovated spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located near a park, shopping, and hwy access. Less than 2 miles from downtown Overland Park Farmer's market with easy access to Hwy 35 and Hwy 69. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, with two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs. A deep garage provides all the storage you need. The spacious living room has high a ceiling for an open feel. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com
No Vouchers
Open house Saturday May 9th from 1pm to 2:30 pm.. please stop by and look
Social distancing applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7834 Eby Lane have any available units?
7834 Eby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7834 Eby Lane have?
Some of 7834 Eby Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7834 Eby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7834 Eby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7834 Eby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7834 Eby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7834 Eby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7834 Eby Lane offers parking.
Does 7834 Eby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7834 Eby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7834 Eby Lane have a pool?
No, 7834 Eby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7834 Eby Lane have accessible units?
No, 7834 Eby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7834 Eby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7834 Eby Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Signature Place
9251 W 121st Pl
Overland Park, KS 66213
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66209
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66223
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St
Overland Park, KS 66210

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City