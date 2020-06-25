All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 7108 W 86th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7108 W 86th St
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

7108 W 86th St

7108 West 86th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7108 West 86th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
South Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7108 W 86th St Available 08/01/19 Charming Overland Park home - Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath historic Overland Park home. Approximately 1840 sqft of living space. Hardwood floors throughout the large living room and dining room. Additional room with separate entrance that could be used as an office. All 3 bedrooms located upstairs. Master bedroom with private half bath. Large fully fenced backyard. Detached garage with workshop space. No application fee. Rent is $1625.00 month with a $1625.00 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non refundable pet fee and an additional $25.00 in rent a month per pet. Available August 1st 2019. Sorry we do not accept section 8.

(RLNE4471401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 W 86th St have any available units?
7108 W 86th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 7108 W 86th St currently offering any rent specials?
7108 W 86th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 W 86th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7108 W 86th St is pet friendly.
Does 7108 W 86th St offer parking?
Yes, 7108 W 86th St offers parking.
Does 7108 W 86th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 W 86th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 W 86th St have a pool?
No, 7108 W 86th St does not have a pool.
Does 7108 W 86th St have accessible units?
No, 7108 W 86th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 W 86th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7108 W 86th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7108 W 86th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7108 W 86th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Bel-Aire
6601 West 76th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City