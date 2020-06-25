Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7108 W 86th St Available 08/01/19 Charming Overland Park home - Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath historic Overland Park home. Approximately 1840 sqft of living space. Hardwood floors throughout the large living room and dining room. Additional room with separate entrance that could be used as an office. All 3 bedrooms located upstairs. Master bedroom with private half bath. Large fully fenced backyard. Detached garage with workshop space. No application fee. Rent is $1625.00 month with a $1625.00 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non refundable pet fee and an additional $25.00 in rent a month per pet. Available August 1st 2019. Sorry we do not accept section 8.



(RLNE4471401)