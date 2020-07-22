5724 Metcalf Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher carport fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Multiple Renting options - Property Id: 161957



Location!!! 15 minutes from downtown. 17 min to Cerner at the Legends location. Easy access to highways!

2nd floor Condo very spacious. Includes Carport

Month to Month $1600.00

6 Mo $1525/Mo

*Year $1425/Mo *Ask about Move-in Special



Office # (913) 647-7547

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161957

Property Id 161957



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5376925)