5724 Metcalf Ct
5724 Metcalf Ct

5724 Metcalf Court · No Longer Available
Location

5724 Metcalf Court, Overland Park, KS 66202
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Multiple Renting options - Property Id: 161957

Location!!! 15 minutes from downtown. 17 min to Cerner at the Legends location. Easy access to highways!
2nd floor Condo very spacious. Includes Carport
Month to Month $1600.00
6 Mo $1525/Mo
*Year $1425/Mo *Ask about Move-in Special

Office # (913) 647-7547
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161957
Property Id 161957

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5376925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 Metcalf Ct have any available units?
5724 Metcalf Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5724 Metcalf Ct have?
Some of 5724 Metcalf Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 Metcalf Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5724 Metcalf Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 Metcalf Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5724 Metcalf Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 5724 Metcalf Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5724 Metcalf Ct offers parking.
Does 5724 Metcalf Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5724 Metcalf Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 Metcalf Ct have a pool?
No, 5724 Metcalf Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5724 Metcalf Ct have accessible units?
No, 5724 Metcalf Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 Metcalf Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5724 Metcalf Ct has units with dishwashers.
