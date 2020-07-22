5724 Metcalf Court, Overland Park, KS 66202 North Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Multiple Renting options - Property Id: 161957
Location!!! 15 minutes from downtown. 17 min to Cerner at the Legends location. Easy access to highways! 2nd floor Condo very spacious. Includes Carport Month to Month $1600.00 6 Mo $1525/Mo *Year $1425/Mo *Ask about Move-in Special
Office # (913) 647-7547 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161957 Property Id 161957
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5376925)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5724 Metcalf Ct have any available units?
5724 Metcalf Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.