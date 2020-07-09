5613 Riley

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Split level duplex near Johnson Drive and Metcalf. Easy commute for Downtown Kansas City, Country Club Plaza, KU Med Center, etc. Lots of windows and vaulted ceiling accent spacious rooms.The ground floorfeatures family room with fireplace, full bathroom, bedroom and oversize single garage with separate storage space. The upper levelincludes open living-dining room,large kitchen, laundry closet, pantry, two bedrooms and full bath. NOTE: This home is currently occupied so showing times are subject to approal by the current tenants.



AVAILABLE: May 20th

LEASE TERM: 1 or more years



Application Fee: $35.00 per adult applicant (non-refundable)