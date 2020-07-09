All apartments in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS
5613 Riley
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

5613 Riley

5613 Riley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5613 Riley Street, Overland Park, KS 66202
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d93d7603b ----
Split level duplex near Johnson Drive and Metcalf. Easy commute for Downtown Kansas City, Country Club Plaza, KU Med Center, etc. Lots of windows and vaulted ceiling accent spacious rooms.The ground floorfeatures family room with fireplace, full bathroom, bedroom and oversize single garage with separate storage space. The upper levelincludes open living-dining room,large kitchen, laundry closet, pantry, two bedrooms and full bath. NOTE: This home is currently occupied so showing times are subject to approal by the current tenants.

AVAILABLE: May 20th
LEASE TERM: 1 or more years

Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com

Application Fee: $35.00 per adult applicant (non-refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Riley have any available units?
5613 Riley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 5613 Riley currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Riley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Riley pet-friendly?
No, 5613 Riley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 5613 Riley offer parking?
Yes, 5613 Riley offers parking.
Does 5613 Riley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Riley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Riley have a pool?
No, 5613 Riley does not have a pool.
Does 5613 Riley have accessible units?
No, 5613 Riley does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Riley have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 Riley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5613 Riley have units with air conditioning?
No, 5613 Riley does not have units with air conditioning.

