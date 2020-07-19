5249 Hadley Street

Amenities
Come and check out this cute little 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex, located just off I-35 and Antioch. You will be close to plenty of shopping, entertainment, and dining. This home also features a renovated kitchen and bathroom.
Featuring a great floorplan for a young couple or roommates! You really can't go wrong with the price and location!
Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.