Overland Park, KS
5249 Hadley Street
Last updated February 3 2020 at 4:39 PM

5249 Hadley Street

5249 Hadley Street · No Longer Available
Overland Park
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5249 Hadley Street, Overland Park, KS 66202
Cunningham Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and check out this cute little 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex, located just off I-35 and Antioch. You will be close to plenty of shopping, entertainment, and dining. This home also features a renovated kitchen and bathroom.

Featuring a great floorplan for a young couple or roommates! You really can't go wrong with the price and location!
Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5249 Hadley Street have any available units?
5249 Hadley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 5249 Hadley Street currently offering any rent specials?
5249 Hadley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5249 Hadley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5249 Hadley Street is pet friendly.
Does 5249 Hadley Street offer parking?
No, 5249 Hadley Street does not offer parking.
Does 5249 Hadley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5249 Hadley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5249 Hadley Street have a pool?
No, 5249 Hadley Street does not have a pool.
Does 5249 Hadley Street have accessible units?
No, 5249 Hadley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5249 Hadley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5249 Hadley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5249 Hadley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5249 Hadley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
