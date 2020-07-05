5125 W 163rd St

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel pool elevator fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator fire pit pool hot tub media room

Available 12/15! Another fantastic rental from the team at Renter's Warehouse! Beautiful J.S. Robinson two-story, finished walkout basement home in "The Wilderness" just steps away from Blue Valley schools and a 2.5-mile walking trail. Stunning Deck with a beautiful 180-degree skyline view and green space. Huge Backyard with 2 patios and an inviting Firepit. Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Brand New Carpet, Plumbing fixtures, 2 water heaters, Plantation shutters and surround sound throughout the house. Master en-suite has its own surround sound, scenic theater window that overlooks the skyline, large "his and hers" closet and a spa-like jacuzzi bathtub. Walkout lower level features a 5th bdrm, full bath, and wet bar. Renter pays for all utilities including but not limited to Lawn Management, Electric, Gas, Water, Trash, Sewer, HOA. Deposit is $2,850 + $150 admin fee + $7 processing fee. Applications can be filled out at https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application