Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
5125 W 163rd St
Last updated January 15 2020 at 5:49 PM

5125 W 163rd St

5125 West 163rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5125 West 163rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66085
The Wilderness

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
elevator
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
pool
hot tub
media room
Available 12/15! Another fantastic rental from the team at Renter's Warehouse! Beautiful J.S. Robinson two-story, finished walkout basement home in "The Wilderness" just steps away from Blue Valley schools and a 2.5-mile walking trail. Stunning Deck with a beautiful 180-degree skyline view and green space. Huge Backyard with 2 patios and an inviting Firepit. Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Brand New Carpet, Plumbing fixtures, 2 water heaters, Plantation shutters and surround sound throughout the house. Master en-suite has its own surround sound, scenic theater window that overlooks the skyline, large "his and hers" closet and a spa-like jacuzzi bathtub. Walkout lower level features a 5th bdrm, full bath, and wet bar. Renter pays for all utilities including but not limited to Lawn Management, Electric, Gas, Water, Trash, Sewer, HOA. Deposit is $2,850 + $150 admin fee + $7 processing fee. Applications can be filled out at https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 W 163rd St have any available units?
5125 W 163rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 W 163rd St have?
Some of 5125 W 163rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 W 163rd St currently offering any rent specials?
5125 W 163rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 W 163rd St pet-friendly?
No, 5125 W 163rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 5125 W 163rd St offer parking?
No, 5125 W 163rd St does not offer parking.
Does 5125 W 163rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 W 163rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 W 163rd St have a pool?
Yes, 5125 W 163rd St has a pool.
Does 5125 W 163rd St have accessible units?
No, 5125 W 163rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 W 163rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5125 W 163rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

