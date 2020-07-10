All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110

4523 West 159th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4523 West 159th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66085
The Wilderness

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Thank you for your interest in our rental home at 4523 W. 159th Terr. Apt#110. This adorable Overland Park lower level town home has it all, including pool and club house access! Updated, equipped and ready for you! A beautiful corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage access. The calming color schemes throughout will provide a relaxing place to call home.

This is a one floor unit that has tile and carpet throughout. The open floor plan allows for a living room, dining area and full kitchen with pantry. The kitchen has beautiful cherry cabinets and comes with a fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. There are also ceiling fans and updated lighting throughout. Kitchen appliances are included.

Two bedrooms and two FULL bathrooms will provide ample living space. Both bathrooms are a full shower/tub combo with tile flooring. The laundry room is on the same level and in the unit. Washer/dryer set are included but not under warranty.

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you are interested in our rental home, this home is set up for self showings through Rently. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/658682

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 have any available units?
4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 have?
Some of 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 currently offering any rent specials?
4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 is pet friendly.
Does 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 offer parking?
Yes, 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 offers parking.
Does 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 have a pool?
Yes, 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 has a pool.
Does 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 have accessible units?
No, 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4523 West 159th Terrace Unit: 110 has units with dishwashers.

