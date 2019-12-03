16212 Reeder Street

Amenities

Come fall in love with this beautiful, lake-front home with Blue Valley schools near by!



This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home has a 3-car garage, upgrades throughout including designer carpet, spiral staircases, all-floor multizone speaker system, wrought-iron spindles, custom cabinets, Italian marble, and onyx fireplaces.



The main story has Low-E oversized windows and updated lighting, which provide lots of light, with stunning views of the lake. It has two gas fireplaces, in the great and hearth room.



On the same floor, you will find a pristine dining room, a half-bath, and a large kitchen with a breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, Italian marble tile backsplash, and granite countertops, with a walk-in pantry



The master suite is a peaceful oasis, with a walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, double vanity and a large walk-in shower with the laundry right next door.



Generously sized bedrooms, all with walk-in closets.



The lower level is completely finished, with a 5th bedroom, a full bath, a media room and a large recreational room.



Steps from the community pool, play area, and walking trails. Just minutes from the award-winning Blue Valley Schools and the brand new BluHawk shopping & dining nearby!!



Don't miss out on a great opportunity to be in a great home and neighborhood.



Elementary: Timber Creek

Middle: Aubry Bend

High School: Blue Valley Southwest



