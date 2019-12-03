All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

16212 Reeder Street

16212 Reeder Street · No Longer Available
Location

16212 Reeder Street, Overland Park, KS 66221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Come fall in love with this beautiful, lake-front home with Blue Valley schools near by!

This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home has a 3-car garage, upgrades throughout including designer carpet, spiral staircases, all-floor multizone speaker system, wrought-iron spindles, custom cabinets, Italian marble, and onyx fireplaces.

The main story has Low-E oversized windows and updated lighting, which provide lots of light, with stunning views of the lake. It has two gas fireplaces, in the great and hearth room.

On the same floor, you will find a pristine dining room, a half-bath, and a large kitchen with a breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, Italian marble tile backsplash, and granite countertops, with a walk-in pantry

The master suite is a peaceful oasis, with a walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, double vanity and a large walk-in shower with the laundry right next door.

Generously sized bedrooms, all with walk-in closets.

The lower level is completely finished, with a 5th bedroom, a full bath, a media room and a large recreational room.

Steps from the community pool, play area, and walking trails. Just minutes from the award-winning Blue Valley Schools and the brand new BluHawk shopping & dining nearby!!

Don't miss out on a great opportunity to be in a great home and neighborhood.

Elementary: Timber Creek
Middle: Aubry Bend
High School: Blue Valley Southwest

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/overland-park-ks?lid=12591483

(RLNE5156412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16212 Reeder Street have any available units?
16212 Reeder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 16212 Reeder Street have?
Some of 16212 Reeder Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16212 Reeder Street currently offering any rent specials?
16212 Reeder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16212 Reeder Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16212 Reeder Street is pet friendly.
Does 16212 Reeder Street offer parking?
Yes, 16212 Reeder Street offers parking.
Does 16212 Reeder Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16212 Reeder Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16212 Reeder Street have a pool?
Yes, 16212 Reeder Street has a pool.
Does 16212 Reeder Street have accessible units?
No, 16212 Reeder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16212 Reeder Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16212 Reeder Street has units with dishwashers.

