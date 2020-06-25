All apartments in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS
16204 Bluejacket St.
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

16204 Bluejacket St.

16204 Bluejacket Street · No Longer Available
Location

16204 Bluejacket Street, Overland Park, KS 66221

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
16204 Bluejacket St. Available 12/07/19 {16204} Large 2 Sty with upgrades you will love + Blue Valley Schools + 3 car garage - This gorgeous 2 story home is located in sought after Deer Valley.This home is perfect for the "Entertainer" as it features a formal living area, separate dining room, beautiful great room with hardwoods & gas fireplace. Large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area & walk-in pantry. First-floor bedroom is the perfect setup for guests or office with full bath nearby. The delightful master suite offers a peaceful getaway with a sitting area, jacuzzi tub, double vanity & large walk-in shower! Generously sized bedrooms, all with walk-in closets! 2nd-floor laundry, whole house audio, plantation shutters & stamped concrete driveway are just a few of the MANY amazing features!!

Steps from the community pool, play area, and walking trails. Just minutes from the award-winning Blue Valley Schools + Brand new BluHawk shopping & dining nearby!!

Don't miss out on a great opportunity to be in a great home and neighborhood

Elementary: Timber Creek
Middle: Aubry Bend
High School: Blue Valley Southwest

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4566423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

