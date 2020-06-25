16160 Fontana St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym pool internet access

Luxurious, Maintenance Provided Villa! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Luxurious, maintenance provided villa in highly sought after subdivision of the Wilderness. In the Blue Valley school district! Recent construction; loaded with a ton of upgrades including granite kitchen & baths, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, tall baseboards, extensive trim & crown molding! Walking distance to schools. Rent includes access to gym, pool, clubhouse & trail! Luxurious is an understatement, this home is elegant, warm and inviting. This is a must-see home!



*information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, prices, information and terms subject to change without notice*



Rental application $50 per applicant: https://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



Due at lease signing:



- Security Deposit= to 1st month's rent

- 1st month's rent (pro-rated as necessary)

- $125 pet fee non refundable. We love pets! Pet screening is required for EVERY applicant. No charge for "no pets" or service animals: https://scudo.petscreening.com/ this report is yours for future use! Take it to groomers, dog sitters, or just share your pet's awesomeness with friends & fam. See pet fee and rent info below.



Additional Lease Terms:



- $25/mo pet rent, per pet

- $20/mo SCUDO Tenant Benefit Package [required]. This is NOT rent See everything that is included in your Tenant benefit package here: https://scudore.com/tenant-benefits-package/. [Only 1 benefit package per home required]

- $10/mo insurance. We require Tenant Liability insurance, you may opt into our $10/mo policy, or provide proof of your own prior to lease signing. [Only 1 policy per home required].

- Get ALL utilities, cable, internet, etc set up in your name for FREE! One phone call, and your utility concierge will handle all set up for you! Let the SCUDO perks begin :) http://myfreeconnection.com/scudore/



(RLNE5202344)