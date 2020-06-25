All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

16160 Fontana St

16160 Fontana Street · No Longer Available
Location

16160 Fontana Street, Overland Park, KS 66085
The Wilderness

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
internet access
Luxurious, Maintenance Provided Villa! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Luxurious, maintenance provided villa in highly sought after subdivision of the Wilderness. In the Blue Valley school district! Recent construction; loaded with a ton of upgrades including granite kitchen & baths, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, tall baseboards, extensive trim & crown molding! Walking distance to schools. Rent includes access to gym, pool, clubhouse & trail! Luxurious is an understatement, this home is elegant, warm and inviting. This is a must-see home!

*information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, prices, information and terms subject to change without notice*

Rental application $50 per applicant: https://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Due at lease signing:

- Security Deposit= to 1st month's rent
- 1st month's rent (pro-rated as necessary)
- $125 pet fee non refundable. We love pets! Pet screening is required for EVERY applicant. No charge for "no pets" or service animals: https://scudo.petscreening.com/ this report is yours for future use! Take it to groomers, dog sitters, or just share your pet's awesomeness with friends & fam. See pet fee and rent info below.

Additional Lease Terms:

- $25/mo pet rent, per pet
- $20/mo SCUDO Tenant Benefit Package [required]. This is NOT rent See everything that is included in your Tenant benefit package here: https://scudore.com/tenant-benefits-package/. [Only 1 benefit package per home required]
- $10/mo insurance. We require Tenant Liability insurance, you may opt into our $10/mo policy, or provide proof of your own prior to lease signing. [Only 1 policy per home required].
- Get ALL utilities, cable, internet, etc set up in your name for FREE! One phone call, and your utility concierge will handle all set up for you! Let the SCUDO perks begin :) http://myfreeconnection.com/scudore/

(RLNE5202344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16160 Fontana St have any available units?
16160 Fontana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 16160 Fontana St have?
Some of 16160 Fontana St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16160 Fontana St currently offering any rent specials?
16160 Fontana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16160 Fontana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16160 Fontana St is pet friendly.
Does 16160 Fontana St offer parking?
No, 16160 Fontana St does not offer parking.
Does 16160 Fontana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16160 Fontana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16160 Fontana St have a pool?
Yes, 16160 Fontana St has a pool.
Does 16160 Fontana St have accessible units?
No, 16160 Fontana St does not have accessible units.
Does 16160 Fontana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16160 Fontana St does not have units with dishwashers.

