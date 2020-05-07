All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 15832 Valley View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
15832 Valley View Dr
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

15832 Valley View Dr

15832 Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15832 Valley View Drive, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New HOME for rent. To tour call:816-550-3175 - Property Id: 146790

To set up a tour please call: 816-550-3175.

Fabulous New HOME for rent. Water, sewer, lawn and trash/recycling are all included in rent. All new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new carpet! 3.5 bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 stories with a finished basement. All bedrooms, living room and basement are equipped with ceiling fans. Includes a washer and dryer. Smart thermostat.
Windows have blinds installed.

Great schools and plenty of places nearby for groceries and shopping. Easy access to highway 69. ChargingPoint for electric cars nearby at the local Walmart.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146790p
Property Id 146790

(RLNE5088984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15832 Valley View Dr have any available units?
15832 Valley View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15832 Valley View Dr have?
Some of 15832 Valley View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15832 Valley View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15832 Valley View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15832 Valley View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15832 Valley View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15832 Valley View Dr offer parking?
No, 15832 Valley View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15832 Valley View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15832 Valley View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15832 Valley View Dr have a pool?
No, 15832 Valley View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15832 Valley View Dr have accessible units?
No, 15832 Valley View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15832 Valley View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15832 Valley View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln
Overland Park, KS 66213
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway
Overland Park, KS 66207
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City