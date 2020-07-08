All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 4 2019

15757 Horton

15757 Horton St · No Longer Available
Location

15757 Horton St, Overland Park, KS 66223
Blue Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cbab540c6 ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED SO SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY WITH 24 HOURS NOTICE. Spacious front-to-back split with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Formal living room plus lower level family room with walkout. Very open floor plan with kitchen and dining overlooking vaulted living room and entry. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops. Big mastersuite with separate tub and shower, walk-in closet. Two more nice size bedroomson same floor and a 4th bedroom on the lower level witha full bath plus the laundry room. Sub-basementprovides amplestorage.Dining room, one bedroom, and hallways havewood floors. Kitchen and baths are tile.Wood deck overlooks large Fenced yard. Great location on the corner of a cul de sac near 159th and Metcalf. Just a block from the elementary school in the Blue Valley school district. Pets considered depending on size, age and breed. Available for first week of August move in, just in time for the school year Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15757 Horton have any available units?
15757 Horton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15757 Horton have?
Some of 15757 Horton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15757 Horton currently offering any rent specials?
15757 Horton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15757 Horton pet-friendly?
Yes, 15757 Horton is pet friendly.
Does 15757 Horton offer parking?
No, 15757 Horton does not offer parking.
Does 15757 Horton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15757 Horton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15757 Horton have a pool?
No, 15757 Horton does not have a pool.
Does 15757 Horton have accessible units?
No, 15757 Horton does not have accessible units.
Does 15757 Horton have units with dishwashers?
No, 15757 Horton does not have units with dishwashers.

