15757 Horton

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cbab540c6 ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED SO SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY WITH 24 HOURS NOTICE. Spacious front-to-back split with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Formal living room plus lower level family room with walkout. Very open floor plan with kitchen and dining overlooking vaulted living room and entry. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops. Big mastersuite with separate tub and shower, walk-in closet. Two more nice size bedroomson same floor and a 4th bedroom on the lower level witha full bath plus the laundry room. Sub-basementprovides amplestorage.Dining room, one bedroom, and hallways havewood floors. Kitchen and baths are tile.Wood deck overlooks large Fenced yard. Great location on the corner of a cul de sac near 159th and Metcalf. Just a block from the elementary school in the Blue Valley school district. Pets considered depending on size, age and breed. Available for first week of August move in, just in time for the school year Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable