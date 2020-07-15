All apartments in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS
15700 Horton Lane
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

15700 Horton Lane

15700 Horton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15700 Horton Lane, Overland Park, KS 66223
Blue Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1006070?source=marketing

Beautiful LAKEFRONT home in one of the top 50 school districts in the US: Blue Valley! Home is located within walking distance to the highly rated elementary and high schools. The pet-friendly fenced-in yard backs to a lovely private neighborhood lake with fountains. The main floor boasts an open floor plan with a casual dining area that looks out onto the lake. Fantastic sliding glass doors lead to a sun deck that also overlook the lake. A large kitchen (appliances included), sunken family room, formal dining room, vaulted entryway and a half-bath round out the main floor living
area. There are four large bedrooms upstairs, a full master en-suite
in the master bedroom and a second full bathroom with a tub. Laundry is also conveniently located on the second floor. The basement has both a finished bonus room and an unfinished storage area. This home is ADORABLE and ready for a great family. It has location, location, location! It is close to parks, schools, shopping, great restaurants and highway access.

Short-term lease available.

***

Please use the scheduling link above to request an appointment
time.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com
for the most up to date information, application requirements and process.

Terms: tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed;
pets allowed with a non-refundable fee (for cleaning) and pet rent. Dog breeds are restricted. Application fee is $35 per person, but you can tour the property first. Credit and background checks required for every occupant over 18.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15700 Horton Lane have any available units?
15700 Horton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 15700 Horton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15700 Horton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15700 Horton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15700 Horton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15700 Horton Lane offer parking?
No, 15700 Horton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15700 Horton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15700 Horton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15700 Horton Lane have a pool?
No, 15700 Horton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15700 Horton Lane have accessible units?
No, 15700 Horton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15700 Horton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15700 Horton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15700 Horton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15700 Horton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
