15700 Horton Lane

Beautiful LAKEFRONT home in one of the top 50 school districts in the US: Blue Valley! Home is located within walking distance to the highly rated elementary and high schools. The pet-friendly fenced-in yard backs to a lovely private neighborhood lake with fountains. The main floor boasts an open floor plan with a casual dining area that looks out onto the lake. Fantastic sliding glass doors lead to a sun deck that also overlook the lake. A large kitchen (appliances included), sunken family room, formal dining room, vaulted entryway and a half-bath round out the main floor living

area. There are four large bedrooms upstairs, a full master en-suite

in the master bedroom and a second full bathroom with a tub. Laundry is also conveniently located on the second floor. The basement has both a finished bonus room and an unfinished storage area. This home is ADORABLE and ready for a great family. It has location, location, location! It is close to parks, schools, shopping, great restaurants and highway access.



Short-term lease available.



Terms: tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed;

pets allowed with a non-refundable fee (for cleaning) and pet rent. Dog breeds are restricted. Application fee is $35 per person, but you can tour the property first. Credit and background checks required for every occupant over 18.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

