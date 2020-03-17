15513 Foster

Amenities
Nice landscaping greets you as you walk into the sunny living room. Kitchen offers many gleaming cabinets & breakfast bar w/ granite counters. The breakfast nook is drenched in light. Main level wood look laminate floors offer easy cleaning. The master bedroom has room for the largest furniture. The master bathroom has double sinks, separate shower & tub, and great closet. The laundry is located on the bedroom level. The sunny, 4th bedroom is located on the lower level and would also be perfect for an office or exercise room. Don’t miss the 2nd family room w/ fireplace and tile floors and walkout to backyard. Convenient shopping in Stanley, close to Blue Valley Schools, & easy access to highways.
Possession Date: NOW
County: Johnson
Subd: Brittany Park
Style: S/S Split
Year built: 2000
Sq ft per county: 1800
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 2
Laundry location: Bedroom Lvl
Fireplace: 1
Basement Finished
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: negotiable
Elementary School: Blue River
Middle Schl: BlueValley
High School: Blue Valley
Appliances: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, garage openers,
This information was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no guarantee.
Directions: From Metcalf, turn West on 154th Ter, Turn South on Foster.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.