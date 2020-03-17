15513 Foster

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice landscaping greets you as you walk into the sunny living room. Kitchen offers many gleaming cabinets & breakfast bar w/ granite counters. The breakfast nook is drenched in light. Main level wood look laminate floors offer easy cleaning. The master bedroom has room for the largest furniture. The master bathroom has double sinks, separate shower & tub, and great closet. The laundry is located on the bedroom level. The sunny, 4th bedroom is located on the lower level and would also be perfect for an office or exercise room. Don’t miss the 2nd family room w/ fireplace and tile floors and walkout to backyard. Convenient shopping in Stanley, close to Blue Valley Schools, & easy access to highways.



Possession Date: NOW

County: Johnson

Subd: Brittany Park

Style: S/S Split

Year built: 2000

Sq ft per county: 1800

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage: 2

Laundry location: Bedroom Lvl

Fireplace: 1

Basement Finished

Fenced: No

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Pet deposit: negotiable

Elementary School: Blue River

Middle Schl: BlueValley

High School: Blue Valley



Appliances: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, garage openers,



This information was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no guarantee.



Directions: From Metcalf, turn West on 154th Ter, Turn South on Foster.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.