Overland Park, KS
15513 Foster
Last updated July 8 2019

15513 Foster

15513 Foster Street
Location

15513 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice landscaping greets you as you walk into the sunny living room. Kitchen offers many gleaming cabinets & breakfast bar w/ granite counters. The breakfast nook is drenched in light. Main level wood look laminate floors offer easy cleaning. The master bedroom has room for the largest furniture. The master bathroom has double sinks, separate shower & tub, and great closet. The laundry is located on the bedroom level. The sunny, 4th bedroom is located on the lower level and would also be perfect for an office or exercise room. Don’t miss the 2nd family room w/ fireplace and tile floors and walkout to backyard. Convenient shopping in Stanley, close to Blue Valley Schools, & easy access to highways.

Possession Date: NOW
County: Johnson
Subd: Brittany Park
Style: S/S Split
Year built: 2000
Sq ft per county: 1800
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 2
Laundry location: Bedroom Lvl
Fireplace: 1
Basement Finished
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: negotiable
Elementary School: Blue River
Middle Schl: BlueValley
High School: Blue Valley

Appliances: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, garage openers,

This information was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no guarantee.

Directions: From Metcalf, turn West on 154th Ter, Turn South on Foster.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15513 Foster have any available units?
15513 Foster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15513 Foster have?
Some of 15513 Foster's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15513 Foster currently offering any rent specials?
15513 Foster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15513 Foster pet-friendly?
Yes, 15513 Foster is pet friendly.
Does 15513 Foster offer parking?
Yes, 15513 Foster offers parking.
Does 15513 Foster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15513 Foster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15513 Foster have a pool?
No, 15513 Foster does not have a pool.
Does 15513 Foster have accessible units?
No, 15513 Foster does not have accessible units.
Does 15513 Foster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15513 Foster has units with dishwashers.
