Overland Park, KS
15204 Beverly St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:01 AM

15204 Beverly St

15204 Beverly Street · No Longer Available
Overland Park
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

15204 Beverly Street, Overland Park, KS 66223
Green Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Blue Valley Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567508?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Beautiful 4 bedroom rental located on 151st between Nall and Metcalf, in Overland Park. Very spacious home, with open floor plan. Lots of windows throughout the house, makes for great natural lighting. Kitchen with new dishwasher, range, and microwave, along with granite counter-tops and tiled floor. Formal dining area with dimmed-light chandelier. Lower-leveled living room complete with brick fireplace. Subtle, spiral decor print on staircase. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. One bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Second bedroom with dual windows. Another bedroom with shelving storage inside closet. Elegant, double-door entrance to master bedroom with high, vaulted ceilings. Additional living space adjacent to main bedroom area. Master bathroom with walk-in shower and bathtub, and large double vanity area complete with three horizontal mirrors. Two-sided, walk-in closet with lofted ceilings. Full unfinished basement. Large fenced backyard with gorgeous entertainment deck. In-ground sprinkler system with rain shut-off. New garage door installed for the 2 car garage with workbench. Newly painted exterior and wood-rot repair.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5700621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15204 Beverly St have any available units?
15204 Beverly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15204 Beverly St have?
Some of 15204 Beverly St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15204 Beverly St currently offering any rent specials?
15204 Beverly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15204 Beverly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15204 Beverly St is pet friendly.
Does 15204 Beverly St offer parking?
Yes, 15204 Beverly St offers parking.
Does 15204 Beverly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15204 Beverly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15204 Beverly St have a pool?
No, 15204 Beverly St does not have a pool.
Does 15204 Beverly St have accessible units?
No, 15204 Beverly St does not have accessible units.
Does 15204 Beverly St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15204 Beverly St has units with dishwashers.
