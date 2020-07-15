15204 Beverly St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Blue Valley Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567508?source=marketing

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Beautiful 4 bedroom rental located on 151st between Nall and Metcalf, in Overland Park. Very spacious home, with open floor plan. Lots of windows throughout the house, makes for great natural lighting. Kitchen with new dishwasher, range, and microwave, along with granite counter-tops and tiled floor. Formal dining area with dimmed-light chandelier. Lower-leveled living room complete with brick fireplace. Subtle, spiral decor print on staircase. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. One bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Second bedroom with dual windows. Another bedroom with shelving storage inside closet. Elegant, double-door entrance to master bedroom with high, vaulted ceilings. Additional living space adjacent to main bedroom area. Master bathroom with walk-in shower and bathtub, and large double vanity area complete with three horizontal mirrors. Two-sided, walk-in closet with lofted ceilings. Full unfinished basement. Large fenced backyard with gorgeous entertainment deck. In-ground sprinkler system with rain shut-off. New garage door installed for the 2 car garage with workbench. Newly painted exterior and wood-rot repair.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



(RLNE5700621)