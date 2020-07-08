13716 Parkhill

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95133120fe ----

Open and spacious 2-story with finished basement and fenced yard. Kitchen has hardwoods, nice cabinets and island. Large eating space in kitchen plus formal dining room. Great room with fireplace and lots of windows. 1st floor also includes 1/2 bath, mud room and laundry. The upper floor has all four bedrooms, all with raised ceilings. Large master bedroom opens to big tiled bath with dual vanities, lots of cabinets, jetted tub, separate shower, plus Two huge walk-in closets. The basement level features the rec room with fireplace and wet bar with frig, plus full bath. Plenty of unfinished storage space with built in workbench. Patio overlooks landscaped fenced back yard. This east-facing home is located on a cul-de-sac a few blocks from 137th and Pflumm, in the Forest Glen subdivision.

Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable