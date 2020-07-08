All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 13716 Parkhill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
13716 Parkhill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13716 Parkhill

13716 Parkhill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13716 Parkhill, Overland Park, KS 66221
Forest Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95133120fe ----
Open and spacious 2-story with finished basement and fenced yard. Kitchen has hardwoods, nice cabinets and island. Large eating space in kitchen plus formal dining room. Great room with fireplace and lots of windows. 1st floor also includes 1/2 bath, mud room and laundry. The upper floor has all four bedrooms, all with raised ceilings. Large master bedroom opens to big tiled bath with dual vanities, lots of cabinets, jetted tub, separate shower, plus Two huge walk-in closets. The basement level features the rec room with fireplace and wet bar with frig, plus full bath. Plenty of unfinished storage space with built in workbench. Patio overlooks landscaped fenced back yard. This east-facing home is located on a cul-de-sac a few blocks from 137th and Pflumm, in the Forest Glen subdivision.
Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13716 Parkhill have any available units?
13716 Parkhill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 13716 Parkhill currently offering any rent specials?
13716 Parkhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13716 Parkhill pet-friendly?
No, 13716 Parkhill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 13716 Parkhill offer parking?
No, 13716 Parkhill does not offer parking.
Does 13716 Parkhill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13716 Parkhill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13716 Parkhill have a pool?
No, 13716 Parkhill does not have a pool.
Does 13716 Parkhill have accessible units?
No, 13716 Parkhill does not have accessible units.
Does 13716 Parkhill have units with dishwashers?
No, 13716 Parkhill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13716 Parkhill have units with air conditioning?
No, 13716 Parkhill does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66209
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City