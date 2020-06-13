All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

12754 W 110th Ter.

12754 West 110th Terrace · (913) 256-9283
Location

12754 West 110th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $880 · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment near JCCC - Property Id: 60462

Great location for this 750 sq.ft. maintenance-free, 1 BR
1 bath condo. It is located just across from JCCC on College Blvd., easy access to 435 and US-69. New tiled entryway leads into living room, new wood floor, new kitchen floor, new paint and remodeled bathroom. Quiet area, good neighbors. Owner pays for trash, water and all exterior maintenance, tenant pays for electric and gas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60462
Property Id 60462

(RLNE5843373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12754 W 110th Ter. have any available units?
12754 W 110th Ter. has a unit available for $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12754 W 110th Ter. have?
Some of 12754 W 110th Ter.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12754 W 110th Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
12754 W 110th Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12754 W 110th Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12754 W 110th Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 12754 W 110th Ter. offer parking?
No, 12754 W 110th Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 12754 W 110th Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12754 W 110th Ter. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12754 W 110th Ter. have a pool?
No, 12754 W 110th Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 12754 W 110th Ter. have accessible units?
No, 12754 W 110th Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 12754 W 110th Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12754 W 110th Ter. has units with dishwashers.
