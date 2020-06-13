12754 W 110th Ter.

Amenities
Apartment near JCCC - Property Id: 60462
Great location for this 750 sq.ft. maintenance-free, 1 BR
1 bath condo. It is located just across from JCCC on College Blvd., easy access to 435 and US-69. New tiled entryway leads into living room, new wood floor, new kitchen floor, new paint and remodeled bathroom. Quiet area, good neighbors. Owner pays for trash, water and all exterior maintenance, tenant pays for electric and gas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60462
Property Id 60462
(RLNE5843373)