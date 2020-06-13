12754 W 110th Ter.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apartment near JCCC - Property Id: 60462



Great location for this 750 sq.ft. maintenance-free, 1 BR

1 bath condo. It is located just across from JCCC on College Blvd., easy access to 435 and US-69. New tiled entryway leads into living room, new wood floor, new kitchen floor, new paint and remodeled bathroom. Quiet area, good neighbors. Owner pays for trash, water and all exterior maintenance, tenant pays for electric and gas.

