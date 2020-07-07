12013 Farley

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e89d0ed04c ---- You will find Lots of Space and LIghtin this townhome with high vaulted ceilings. The oversize living room features a beautiful curved corner fireplace stretching to the 18 foot ceiling. The kitchen has a nice center island and big eating space that walks out to the deck. Master and second bedrooms and two full baths are on thekitchen level. An additional bedroom, full bath and extra large family room are on the level below. And there is a big sub-basement forstorage. Thebeautiful tree-linedNottingham Court neighborhood is in a super convenient location just a few blocks fromHighway 69 and 119h street. Lawn maintenance is provided. AVAILABLE: Sept 15 LEASE TERM: One or more years PETS: Small dog only FENCED YARD: No LAWN CARE: Provided FINISHED BASEMENT: Yes Please see all of our curremt listings atwww.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable