All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 12013 Farley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
12013 Farley
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

12013 Farley

12013 Farley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12013 Farley Street, Overland Park, KS 66213
Nottingham Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e89d0ed04c ---- You will find Lots of Space and LIghtin this townhome with high vaulted ceilings. The oversize living room features a beautiful curved corner fireplace stretching to the 18 foot ceiling. The kitchen has a nice center island and big eating space that walks out to the deck. Master and second bedrooms and two full baths are on thekitchen level. An additional bedroom, full bath and extra large family room are on the level below. And there is a big sub-basement forstorage. Thebeautiful tree-linedNottingham Court neighborhood is in a super convenient location just a few blocks fromHighway 69 and 119h street. Lawn maintenance is provided. AVAILABLE: Sept 15 LEASE TERM: One or more years PETS: Small dog only FENCED YARD: No LAWN CARE: Provided FINISHED BASEMENT: Yes Please see all of our curremt listings atwww.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12013 Farley have any available units?
12013 Farley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12013 Farley have?
Some of 12013 Farley's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12013 Farley currently offering any rent specials?
12013 Farley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12013 Farley pet-friendly?
Yes, 12013 Farley is pet friendly.
Does 12013 Farley offer parking?
No, 12013 Farley does not offer parking.
Does 12013 Farley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12013 Farley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12013 Farley have a pool?
No, 12013 Farley does not have a pool.
Does 12013 Farley have accessible units?
No, 12013 Farley does not have accessible units.
Does 12013 Farley have units with dishwashers?
No, 12013 Farley does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy
Overland Park, KS 66207
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane
Overland Park, KS 66085
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City