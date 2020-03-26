11814 Caenen Street

Amenities

** please note, no pets is HIGHLY preferred by the Owner. IF, owner would elect to accept your application, with 1 small pet it would be $125 per month pet rent**



This spacious duplex with designer paint & updated ceiling fans invites you right in. The great room features 2 Story-high ceilings with sky light and pretty fireplace with lots of windows. The large, eat-in kitchen has patio doors to the fully fenced yard. Off the kitchen there is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room with washer and dryer. Open formal dining space flows from living room into kitchen.

Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with its own bathroom; stand up shower and single vanity. The other 2 bedrooms are spacious & share a hall bathroom w/ shower tub combo. You will find plenty of storage in the unfinished basement. The garage has an opener. You are close to shopping, I-435, & Johnson County Community College.



County: Johnson

Subdivision: Kimberly Downs

Style: 2 Story Duplex

Year built: 1982

Sq feet per county: 1220

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage: 1

Laundry location: Off Kit

Fireplace: 1

Basement: Concrete

Yard: Fenced

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Pet deposit: Required

Elem Schl: WalnutGrove

Middle Schl: PioneerTrail

High Schl: Olathe East

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, garage opener, washer, and dryer, refrigerator

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: Quivira, W on 117th Ter, S on Caenen



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.