11814 Caenen Street

Amenities
** please note, no pets is HIGHLY preferred by the Owner. IF, owner would elect to accept your application, with 1 small pet it would be $125 per month pet rent**
This spacious duplex with designer paint & updated ceiling fans invites you right in. The great room features 2 Story-high ceilings with sky light and pretty fireplace with lots of windows. The large, eat-in kitchen has patio doors to the fully fenced yard. Off the kitchen there is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room with washer and dryer. Open formal dining space flows from living room into kitchen.
Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with its own bathroom; stand up shower and single vanity. The other 2 bedrooms are spacious & share a hall bathroom w/ shower tub combo. You will find plenty of storage in the unfinished basement. The garage has an opener. You are close to shopping, I-435, & Johnson County Community College.
County: Johnson
Subdivision: Kimberly Downs
Style: 2 Story Duplex
Year built: 1982
Sq feet per county: 1220
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 1
Laundry location: Off Kit
Fireplace: 1
Basement: Concrete
Yard: Fenced
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: WalnutGrove
Middle Schl: PioneerTrail
High Schl: Olathe East
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, garage opener, washer, and dryer, refrigerator
Directions: Quivira, W on 117th Ter, S on Caenen
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.