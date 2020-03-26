All apartments in Overland Park
11814 Caenen Street

11814 Caenen Street · No Longer Available
Location

11814 Caenen Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
** please note, no pets is HIGHLY preferred by the Owner. IF, owner would elect to accept your application, with 1 small pet it would be $125 per month pet rent**

This spacious duplex with designer paint & updated ceiling fans invites you right in. The great room features 2 Story-high ceilings with sky light and pretty fireplace with lots of windows. The large, eat-in kitchen has patio doors to the fully fenced yard. Off the kitchen there is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room with washer and dryer. Open formal dining space flows from living room into kitchen.
Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with its own bathroom; stand up shower and single vanity. The other 2 bedrooms are spacious & share a hall bathroom w/ shower tub combo. You will find plenty of storage in the unfinished basement. The garage has an opener. You are close to shopping, I-435, & Johnson County Community College.

County: Johnson
Subdivision: Kimberly Downs
Style: 2 Story Duplex
Year built: 1982
Sq feet per county: 1220
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 1
Laundry location: Off Kit
Fireplace: 1
Basement: Concrete
Yard: Fenced
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: WalnutGrove
Middle Schl: PioneerTrail
High Schl: Olathe East
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, garage opener, washer, and dryer, refrigerator
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: Quivira, W on 117th Ter, S on Caenen

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11814 Caenen Street have any available units?
11814 Caenen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11814 Caenen Street have?
Some of 11814 Caenen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11814 Caenen Street currently offering any rent specials?
11814 Caenen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11814 Caenen Street pet-friendly?
No, 11814 Caenen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 11814 Caenen Street offer parking?
Yes, 11814 Caenen Street offers parking.
Does 11814 Caenen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11814 Caenen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11814 Caenen Street have a pool?
No, 11814 Caenen Street does not have a pool.
Does 11814 Caenen Street have accessible units?
No, 11814 Caenen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11814 Caenen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11814 Caenen Street has units with dishwashers.

